Miami County officials have charged a Spring Hill teenager with first degree murder in connection to the death of one of his high school classmates last week.

In a news release Thursday, Miami County Undersheriff Matthew Kelly said the teen also faces a count of interference with a law enforcement officer by attempting to conceal, alter or destroy evidence, a felony in the case of being done in the commission of a felony, according to Kansas statute.

Miami County deputies were called to a house in the 22800 block of Lewis Drive at 2:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

That address is near 231st Street and Hedge Lane Road, about one mile southwest of Spring Hill, just over the Johnson County line.

Authorities say a 911 caller requested an ambulance for an injured juvenile inside the house.

Kelly said upon deputies’ arrival, they discovered a 15-year-old teenager dead inside the home with a gun shot wound. The victim was later identified as a male from Olathe, Kansas.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital “as a precautionary measure,” Kelly said.

As the investigation continued, the death was “deemed suspicious>

Investigators from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit were called in to assist with the investigation after Miami County investigators obtained a search warrant for the house.

The suspect teen, identified as a 16-year-old from Spring Hill, was ultimately taken into custody.

The deceased teen has been identified as a 15-year-old male from Olathe.

Kelly said both teens were students at Spring Hill High School.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to contact their Investigations Division at 913-297-3232 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.