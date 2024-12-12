Your Insurance: Insuring the holidays, tips from an insurance elf

Our own Flury-Hinderks Insurance workshop is busy as ever as we approach the end of the year. Our insurance elves are hard at work connecting with our customers and making sure their insurance portfolios are in the best place they can be. In the words of Buddy the Elf, don’t be a cotton-headed-ninny-muggins and ignore the tips below to keep your insurance portfolio in the best possible holiday shape.

Let your agent know about jewelry or large item purchases

Purchasing the perfect jewelry item or gift can be exciting, but don’t forget to let your insurance agent know about those new purchases. They can recommend options for coverage to common claims such as misplacing an item on vacation or losing a diamond out of a ring. Most homeowner’s insurance policies have special limits that would not cover items above $2,500 and they would be subject to the home deductible. Special collections policies for jewelry or large items typically have no deductible. A $10,000 ring could potentially be insured for as little as $50 for the entire year.

Consider adding cyber protection to your personal insurance

In our connected world, online shopping and social media may allow cyber attackers to infiltrate our home, steal our identities and disrupt our lives. Endorsements to existing homeowner’s policies are now available that can cover identity recovery costs, online fraud coverage and even pro-active monitoring. Check with your insurance agent to see what may be available and how to enroll.

Talk to an independent agent about a rate evaluation

Independent agents have the freedom to work with multiple insurance carriers and companies. This allows them to offer a broader range of options tailored to individual needs and preferences. By partnering with a variety of insurance companies, independent agents can compare policies, rates, and coverage to find the best fit for their clients.

If you have not spoken to an Independent Insurance Agent recently, contact them to see if you are positioned in the best possible portfolio.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review or for an easy rate evaluation.