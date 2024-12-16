Curtis Pearson Cooper

November 20, 1962 — December 6, 2024

Bonner Springs

Curtis Cooper, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away suddenly on December 6, 2024, at the age of 62 in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Born on November 20, 1962, in Duarte, California, Curtis lived a life full of love, laughter, and dedication to his family.

Curtis was the proud owner of The UPS Store, where he, his wife and kids not only built a successful business but also formed lasting relationships with his customers and colleagues. Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Curtis was a stay-at-home dad who started Dad to Dad, an organization to help other stay-at-home fathers connect. He and others in the group published an At-Home Dad Handbook and he was even featured as a Parent of the Week on The Oprah Winfrey Show!

Beyond his professional life, Curtis had a deep passion for animals and found joy in their companionship. He loved caring for his dogs and birds and was known for walking the dogs with his parrot, T-Bird, on his shoulder. He and Pam enjoyed playing golf, traveling and cheering for their favorite teams. As Treasurer of the Lake of the Forest Men’s Club, Curtis cherished the friendships made while helping with community activities and service events.

Family was at the heart of Curtis’s life. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Pam, and a loving father to his children, Brett (Silmi) and Brooke. Curtis took immense pride in his role as a grandfather to his granddaughter, Nafeesa, and cherished every FaceTime call with her.

An informal celebration of Curtis’s life will be held at the Lake of the Forest Clubroom, 100 Lake Of The Forest, Bonner Springs, KS 66012, on January 4, 2025 at 2 pm where family and friends will be able to gather to honor his memory.

Curtis Cooper’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, generosity and the simple joys that make life meaningful. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Curtis’s name to The Gentle Barn.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.