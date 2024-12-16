Estelle “Essie” Fisch

November 29, 1932 — December 12, 2024

Leawood

Estelle (Silverman) Fisch, 92, passed away on Thursday evening, December 12, 2024. She was born in St. Louis, MO and was the third child, and only daughter, of the late Sam and Dora Silverman. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Irv (Bub) Fisch.

Estelle (Essie) will be lovingly remembered by her sons Craig (Gina) of Lenexa, KS and Steve (Carla) of Des Moines, IA, her grandchildren Dana (Shawn) Fisch, Laura Fisch, Kevin (Linda) Fisch, Zack (Krista) Fisch, Nick (Milo) Fisch, Sarah (Trenton) Chesling and great-grandchildren Wesley and Owen Fisch and Jaxon and Easton Fisch.

A dedicated, loving wife to Bub, mother and grandmother, she loved watching and cheering for her sons and grandsons sports teams, delighted in her granddaughters dance and drill team performances, and for many seasons was a dedicated Kansas City Royals baseball fan and University of Kansas basketball fan.

For 30+ years Essie enjoyed working as a Manager at retail Hallmark Card Shops in St. Louis, MO, Houston, TX and Overland Park, KS.

She and Bub got engaged after he returned from service in Korea and married in 1953. Throughout their lives together, he would often say to her the Korean words for “I Love You” (phonetically pronounced Nanun Tangsinil Sadung Homneedah).

Memorials may be sent in Essie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America Chapter in Overland Park, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.