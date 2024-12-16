Evelyn “Sondra” Alden

December 21, 1935 — November 28, 2024

Evelyn Sondra Updike Alden (better known as “Sondra”) passed away in Olathe, Kansas on November 28, 2024 at the age of 88.

Sondra was born on December 21, 1935 in Humboldt, Kansas, the daughter of Evelyn Emily Hoover Updike and Ralph Emerson Updike.

She grew up in Humboldt and Olathe, Kansas and attended multiple high schools, graduating from John P. St. John Memorial High School in Olathe. Sondra went on to graduate from the University of Kansas in 1957, earning a degree in Social Studies Education. Sondra married John Robert Alden on Jan 19, 1957 in Olathe, Kansas. Though they later divorced, they first had three children together—Evelyn, John, and Rebecca.

Throughout her career, Sondra always had a passion for history. She began as a library assistant for the rare books and Kansas collections at Watson Library at the University of Kansas and later taught as an adjunct professor at Emporia State University. She is perhaps best known for her time as Director of The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum in Chanute, Kansas, where she wrote and edited journals and books on the two American explorers. During her decade as the museum’s director, Sondra made friends around the world.

Outside of work, Sondra was active with the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA), where she was known as Lady Sondra van Schiedam and was recognized for her research and service. In the SCA, Sondra ran a portable bookshop called Tomes and Tunes with her daughter Evelyn and granddaughter Emily. As part of this, she also wrote and illustrated a set of cartoon books called “Another Day in the SCA.” Other things Sondra loved included gardening, puzzles, and spending time with her cats.

One of Sondra’s lifelong pastimes was genealogy. For years, she traveled the country to gravesites and libraries to track down details on her ancestors and loved the way that the internet made information more accessible.

At the time of her passing, Sondra was a member of the Kansas Historical Society, Kansas University Alumni Association, and Humboldt Historical Society. She was previously a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, the American Association of University Women, the Kansas Museum Association, the Mountain-Plains Museum Association, the Southeast Kansas Spinners and Weavers Guild, and Southeast Kansas Tourism.

When asked what Sondra hoped to be remembered by, her answer was simple: her family. From the time she was young, Sondra always had her extended family close, and throughout her adult life she was never more than a few hours away from her children or grandchildren. For nearly two decades, she lived with her daughters (Evelyn and Rebecca) and eldest granddaughters (Emily and Anna). In her final years, she lived with Emily in Olathe, five minutes from her son (John) and daughter-in-law (Debbie) and two youngest grandchildren (John and Jamie).

Sondra is survived by her daughter Evelyn Verna Alden, her son John Ralph Alden, her daughter-in-law Deborah Michelle Alden, and her grandchildren Emily Gertrude Alden, Anna Marie Wenner, John Christopher Alden, and Jamie Leigh Alden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn Emily Hoover Updike and Ralph Emerson Updike as well as her daughter, Rebecca Lee Alden Wenner.

A service will be held at Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 West 75th Street, Overland Park, KS, 66204, on December 20, 2024 at 10:30 am. She will be interred with her parents at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt at a later date.

Memorial donations in Sondra’s memory may be directed to the food pantry at Overland Park Christian Church.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.