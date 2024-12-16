Linda Bohr

July 22, 1947 — November 29, 2024

Shawnee

Linda Jeanne Bohr passed away on November 29, 2024 surrounded by her family. Please check back soon for a full obituary from the family.

A visitation will be held from 10-11:00am, with memorial service beginning at 11:00am, on Friday, January 3rd, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. She will be laid to rest following the service at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.