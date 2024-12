After building up a following in southern Overland Park, a Kansas-based meat shop has officially brought its offerings further north.

Booth Creek Wagyu, known for its wagyu steaks and snacks, quietly opened its new Prairie Village shop on Thursday.

Booth Creek Wagyu is at 5328 W. 95th St.

The store moved into a space at the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, just off West 95th Street and Nall Avenue.

Echo Hearing Systems previously occupied that space.

Booth Creek Wagyu also neighbors the new Betty Rae’s ice cream shop, another new arrival at the shopping center from earlier this year.

The Prairie Village store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Booth Creek Wagyu offers ‘premium quality’ wagyu cuts

Booth Creek Wagyu’s meat offerings come in various forms and flavor profiles, from filet mignon and ribeye steaks to summer sausage and hot dogs.

The brand specializes in wagyu, which is a Japanese form of beef known for its “marbling” (which refers to the white flecks in the red meat that give the beef its buttery flavor).

“It’s really a premium product,” said Ryan Hayter, a spokesperson for Booth Creek Wagyu. “And you’re able to pick what flavors you like (at Booth Creek Wagyu), rather than going to a butcher case in a grocery store, picking out an expensive steak and having no idea what it’s going to be like.”

In addition to its meats, the Prairie Village shop also offers merch like Booth Creek Wagyu-branded shirts and cups.

This marks Booth Creek Wagyu’s second Johnson County store

Founder Dave Dreiling launched the Booth Creek Wagyu brand in the summer of 2020, starting with just a few wagyu cattle on his ranch in Manhattan, Kansas.

The brand grew from there, with its first retail store’s opening in December 2021 in Manhattan. Booth Creek Wagyu later made its Johnson County debut with the opening of its Overland Park store in August 2023.

With the Prairie Village store, Hayter said the brand will gain the ability to attract more clientele in northeast Johnson County.

He said the new store also comes equipped with a larger storage freezer (and thus more product variety) than the Overland Park location.

“Our goal is to build community within Kansas City,” he said. “Anybody who shops at Booth Creek and learns about the product is going to be one of the most educated wagyu experts in the country.”

