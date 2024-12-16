Robert “Big Steve” Steven Edgar

June 13th, 1956 – November 27th, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Steve Edgar, a loving father, grandfather, and friend, who left us on November 27, 2024, at the age of 68. Steve was born on June 13, 1956, and lived a life full of love, laughter, and generosity.

Steve graduated magna cum laude from MidAmerica Nazarene University, a testament to his dedication and intellect. He was a proud father to his sons, Josh and Mark Edgar, and was especially proud of Mark’s service in the U.S. Marine Corps. He held a deep respect for military service and supported his son’s commitment to the Marines with great pride.

Steve’s love for family extended to his grandchildren, Micaela and Bryson. He was blessed to live long enough to see a picture of Bryson, born just one day before Steve’s passing, and he found joy in watching his family grow.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Lila Acord, and his father Edwin Edgar, and is survived by his sons, Josh Edgar and Mark Edgar, as well as Mark’s wife, Taryn. He is also survived by his siblings, Scott Edgar and Sheila Edgar, and his nieces and nephews, Matthew, Weston, Kayla, and Cheyanne. Steve’s generous spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A connoisseur of fine wine and beer, Steve appreciated life’s simple pleasures. He loved hosting poker games at his home, where his vibrant social nature and open-door policy made him the heart of many gatherings. His warmth, humor, and kind-hearted nature touched the lives of many.

Above all, Steve was a man of faith, deeply devoted to God, and his love for others was evident in every part of his life. He will be remembered for his unwavering kindness, his joy in bringing people together, and his enduring love for his family.

A visitation service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at Christ Our Savior Church. The church is located at 5 S. 8th Street, Louisburg, Kansas, 66053.

Steve’s family is deeply grateful for the support they have received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice that supports veterans or children’s programs, causes Steve was passionate about.

