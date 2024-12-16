fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Development

Auto shop coming to 159th Street in Overland Park raises bigger concerns about traffic

The Autosoak auto shop planned at 159th and U.S. Highway 69.
The Autosoak auto shop planned at 159th and U.S. Highway 69. Image via Overland Park planning documents.

An express oil change and auto repair shop will be allowed to open in a highly trafficked area in southern Overland Park.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park City Council voted 9-4 to approve the revised preliminary site plan required for Autosoak LLC, with Mayor Curt Skoog casting an extra affirmative vote.

The auto business plans to co-locate with a previously approved car wash, northwest of the bustling U.S. Highway 69 interchange onto 159th Street.

Previously, the Overland Park Planning Commission had unanimously recommended the site plan application for approval in November.

What’s planned for the auto shop?

  • The plan is to build a single-story nearly 6,000-square-foot auto shop with oil change capabilities.
  • Renderings depict an L-shaped building with three bay doors for 10-minute oil changes and five for auto care.
  • East of the building, a car wash was also approved to be built.
  • Additionally, the car wash and auto shop — both Autosoak businesses — will share access from a new right turn lane that has to be added to 159th Street at the developer’s expense.

Concerns about traffic, land-use fit raised

Council President Logan Heley and councilmembers Chris Newlin, Jeff Cox and Richard Borlaza were in dissent, some of whom were concerned about increased traffic in the already busy area.

In fact, Newlin asked for the item to be removed from the planning consent agenda to voice his worries about packing more cars into the area.

“I’m nervous that we could have accidents with a quick right-right turn, and I don’t think this is a right fit for development anyway,” he said. “I just don’t see this as being a good fit for where it is.”

Heley also expressed skepticism about the auto-oriented use and how it doesn’t match the traditional neighborhood character type that Framework OP, the city’s new comprehensive plan, identified for this property.

