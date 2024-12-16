Timothy Apodaca

May 6, 1969 — December 4, 2024

Mission

Timothy (Tim) Robert Apodaca, beloved father, son, and brother, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. He was 55.

Tim is survived by his four children: Afton, Mary Grace, Emory, and Violet; his parents William (Bill) and Sharon Mitchell and Rick and Kay Apodaca; his brother Mathew Apodaca, along with sister-in-law Christian, and nieces Aleka and Julian.

Tim was born May 6, 1969 in Denver, Colorado to Sharon Amen and Richard Apodaca and was raised in Columbia, Missouri alongside his older brother Mathew. He attended the University of Missouri, where he worked at Shakespeare’s Pizza and met his partner of 26 years, Melanie.

The couple was married in September 1991 in Kansas City and spent 18 months serving in Guatemala with the Volunteer Missionary Movement. In 1997, Tim began a doctorate program at the University of New Mexico and received his PhD. After moving back to Kansas City in 2008, Tim worked as a psychologist and researcher at Children’s Mercy Hospital before transitioning to private practice.

His research on motivational interviewing and adolescent addiction is widely regarded as a tenet of modern psychological treatment. Alongside his practice with patients, his work touched countless lives and will continue to improve research and outcomes for years to come.

He had been living in Mission, Kansas for seven years at the time of his death. He maintained a lifelong passion for music, loved caring for his two cats Buster and Moon, and was the funniest person in the room. He loved movies, the color yellow, Topsy’s popcorn, and spending time in nature.

His spirit was a bright light, and those who had the privilege of knowing him will feel his presence every day.

We invite all friends and family to celebrate Tim’s life. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church, 1001 E 52nd St, Kansas City, MO. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tim’s honor. Illuminate at Children’s Mercy Hospital works on child and adolescent mental healthcare, one of Tim’s passions. The Hispanic Scholarship Fund supported Tim and his family during their educational journey.

