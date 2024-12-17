1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-435 in Overland Park

One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., at the beginning of the exit ramp to Antioch Road.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were first to arrive at the scene.

According to recorded radio traffic, paramedics reported two vehicles with heavy damage and one person on the ground.

Overland Park Police confirmed that one person is dead at the scene of the crash.

Officers are investigating a fatality crash at I-435 & US 69 HWY (EB). Please avoid the area. The OP Pubic Information Officer will send an update via Media Release Form. Capt. Ray L. Tisinger pic.twitter.com/Yeo4wxEtPl — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) December 17, 2024

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported two injured people to a nearby hospital.

One of those people is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back here with more updates.