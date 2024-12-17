Mike Frizzell December 17, 2024 Emergency Response 1 dead, 2 injured in crash on I-435 in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Traffic backs up on eastbound Interstate 435 following a crash near Antioch Road on Tuesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. One person is dead and two others are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., at the beginning of the exit ramp to Antioch Road. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were first to arrive at the scene. According to recorded radio traffic, paramedics reported two vehicles with heavy damage and one person on the ground. Overland Park Police confirmed that one person is dead at the scene of the crash. Officers are investigating a fatality crash at I-435 & US 69 HWY (EB). Please avoid the area. The OP Pubic Information Officer will send an update via Media Release Form. Capt. Ray L. Tisinger pic.twitter.com/Yeo4wxEtPl — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) December 17, 2024 One of those people is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash. No other details were immediately available. Check back here with more updates. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleOverland Park wants to make city facilities greener with new building codes Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park wants to make city facilities greener with new building codes Kansas City-based Jerusalem Cafe expanding to Johnson County ‘Times have certainly changed’ — Overland Park’s Rotary clubs merge to boost impact Some migrating geese in Kansas are carrying the bird flu. Here’s what to do if you see a sick bird With Byron Roberson set to be Johnson County Sheriff, Prairie Village names new police chief