November 8, 1944 – December 5, 2024

David Laurence Wilson, 80, passed away on Thursday, December 5th, 2024.

He was born on November 8th, 1944, to Laurence Eugene and Better Sue (Wagner) Wilson.

He graduated from Shawnee Mission East, and Kansas State with a degree in landscape architecture.

David co-owned Holsinger Nursery with his father Gene. He served as the President of the American Association of Nurserymen. After retiring from the Nursery David co-owned Holsinger Homes with Cousin Craig Holsinger.

He loved football, the Kansas State Wildcats, spending time on the golf course, and fishing in Canada.

David was preceded in death by his father Laurence Eugene Wilson and Mother Betty Sue Wilson.

David is survived by his children, Grant, Ashley and Jennie, and two grandchildren, Magnus and Bram.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.