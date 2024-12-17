February 9, 1934 — December 13, 2024

Roeland Park

Doris (Art) Dahlstrom, born on February 9, 1934, in Frankfort, Kansas, passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 13, 2024, at the age of 90 in Prairie Village, Kansas. Her remarkable life was a testament to resilience, compassion, and an unyielding zest for living that inspired everyone she met.

Doris dedicated her life to healing and nurturing others, serving as a Registered Nurse and Family Nurse Practitioner with pride and diligence for 33 years. Her career was marked by not only her professional excellence but also by her deep empathy and care for every patient she encountered. Doris was a master-level nurse practitioner who devoted herself wholly to her community, making a difference one patient at a time.

Beyond her vocation, Doris was a woman of many talents and passions. An artisan at heart, she found immense joy in crafting, pottery, quilting blankets, and creating personalized greeting cards. Known as the “puzzle queen” to her family and friends, Doris delighted in solving the most challenging puzzles, a reflection of her sharp mind and tenacity. She was also an avid reader and a passionate international traveler, always eager to explore new cultures and share her experiences with loved ones.

Doris’s legacy is deeply rooted in her family. She raised five children with love and dedication: William (Juana) Art, Michael (Linda) Art, Deborah (Mike) Beam, Steven (Janet) Art, and Daniel Art. Her nurturing spirit extended to her cherished ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, each of whom she supported and adored wholeheartedly.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, George and Delfern Hersh; husbands, Thomas Art and George Dahlstrom; brother-in-law, Steve Carson; grandson, Jonathan “Jon” Johnson; and granddaughter, Renee Art. Her absence leaves a profound void, but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

A celebration of Doris’s life will be held Saturday, December 21st at St. Agnes Catholic Parish, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205. Visitation will occur from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 am. A luncheon will follow at the church, offering a time for family and friends to gather in fellowship. A graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, 13901 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062 at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Renee Art Scholarship at Center School District, 8434 Paseo, Kansas City, MO 64131 to benefit senior high school students pursuing careers in STEM or KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Blvd, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160 to benefit scholarships in the KU School of Nursing. Online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give. Please indicate that donations are for the Doris (Art) Dahlstrom memorial. Doris’s life was a beacon of hope and kindness, and her legacy will continue to shine brightly through the lives she touched.

