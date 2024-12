A Mediterranean eatery that got its start on the other side of the state line is making a Johnson County return.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Jerusalem Cafe will open a new location in Mission, in the former home of Mexican restaurant Tortilla Ranch.

Owner Adam Alazzeh said the restaurant will open this spring — likely in the middle or at the end of March.

Jerusalem Cafe will be at 6029 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant will occupy a space at the Mission Commons shopping center, just off Metcalf Avenue and Martway Street.

Tortilla Ranch occupied that space for roughly two years before closing earlier this fall.

Once it opens, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily., Alazzeh said.

Jerusalem Cafe will serve fast-casual Mediterranean fare

The restaurant’s menu features classic Mediterranean entrees like falafel wraps, lamb kabobs, chicken shawarma and tabouli salad.

Jerusalem Cafe also serves appetizers like hummus, baba ghanouj and stuffed grape leaves.

Alazzeh said the Mission restaurant will be more focused on quick counter service than the Westport location, but the menu will largely mirror what customers see on the other side of the state line.

“The fast-casual just works great with us, and everybody’s more fast-paced nowadays,” he said. “But the food is all going to be consistent and prepared fresh daily.”

Jerusalem Cafe had another JoCo opening recently

The Mission location isn’t the only new Johnson County venture for the Mediterranean eatery.

Last week, a new “on the go” version of Jerusalem Cafe also opened inside the World Fresh Market grocery store in Overland Park.

The Overland Park location will focus on quick-service and grab-and-go items like fresh sandwiches and pre-packaged falafel. A grand opening event is planned for after the holidays.

Alazzeh’s father opened Jerusalem Cafe — at the time, named the Westport Sizzler — in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1989, serving both American and Mediterranean dishes.

A year later, as the restaurant’s Mediterranean fare was “really taking off”, the Westport Sizzler became Jerusalem Cafe and pivoted to a focus on its most popular cuisine. Three locations eventually opened in Overland Park, all three of which closed in 2008.

For the Alazzeh family, the restaurant roots don’t stop at Jerusalem Cafe.

Dennis Alazzeh, Adam’s brother, also owns Kansas City, Missouri-based eatery Chick-in-Waffle — which took over Jerusalem’s original Westport spot when it opened in 2020.

That restaurant is also expanding into Johnson County, with an Overland Park opening planned for early 2025.

With the new Johnson County spots in motion, Adam said he’s optimistic about reaching more customers — both in person and through deliveries and catering — as well as bringing the restaurant back to the customers who knew it before.

“We’re definitely very familiar with Johnson County, and people there know us,” Alazzeh said. “This time, we’re there to stay.”

