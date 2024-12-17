Obituaries December 17, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Kenny Savage Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL May 7, 1954 — December 15, 2024 Overland Park Kenny’s obituary and photo will be posted soon. His service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special memory or condolence for the family on his guestbook page. Please check back. Thank you. Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2024 1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Funeral Service Saturday, December 21, 2024 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Entombment Saturday, December 21, 2024 3:00 – 3:30 pm (Central time) Faith Indoor Mausoleum at Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66210 Reception Following the Entombment Saturday, December 21, 2024 3:30 – 5:30 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleDoris (Art) DahlstromNext articleDavid Laurence Wilson