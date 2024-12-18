June 23, 1930 — December 15, 2024

Olathe

Dorothy Marie Tuck, age 94, completed her journey on earth on December 15, 2024, at Santa Marta Skilled Nursing. She was born on June 23, 1930, in Mystic, Iowa to James and Anna Riggs. She was married to Glen Tuck for 38 years, who preceded her in death in 2012.

Dorothy was a dedicated employee for 26 years at Darling Envelope Company where she was a well-respected supervisor. She was a devoted Catholic who was passionate about her faith. Dorothy shared her faith as an RCIA sponsor at St. Joseph Catholic Church for 4 years and then continued her volunteerism for 3 years delivering meals for Meals on Wheels.

Dorothy is survived by her sister and husband, Betty and Albert Reed; sister Mary Barkely; sister and husband, Margaret and Leo Hoehn; brother and wife James and Katherine Riggs; her three daughters and husbands, Deborah and Vito Barbieri, Diana Helm, Cheryl and Roger Hunt; plus 4 grandchildren, 9 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. All of whom she loved dearly.

Now that Dorothy has passed into the arms of our Lord, her physical life on earth is over, but it is the beginning of an eternal and beautiful journey for her.

Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas, where the Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, mailing address 5901 Flint St., Shawnee, KS 66203, or to St. Croix Hospice, 7755 3rd Street North, Suite 200, Oakdale, MN 55128.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.