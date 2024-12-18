August 25, 1941 — December 13, 2024

Overland Park

Ellen “Dee” Simms, a beloved educator, devoted mother and grandmother, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully one week ago in Seattle, Washington, at the age of 83. Dee lived a life full of love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to her family and community.

Dee’s early years in Kansas were marked by a commitment to education and faith.

She attended Catholic schools her whole life. Her passion for teaching led her to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education from Mount St. Scholastica College in 1963 and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Missouri Kansas City in 1989. She had an illustrious 43-year teaching career at multiple public and Catholic grade schools mostly teaching second grade.

Her life was enriched by her deep faith and active involvement in Catholic Church communities. Dee was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church where she participated in numerous church groups and activities.

Outside of her professional and church life, Dee enjoyed engaging in her community through various social clubs, including a lively Bunco group. A devoted fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs, she also found joy in gardening, sewing, watching Hallmark movies, and reading.

Dee was preceded in death by her father, her mother, and her ex-husband. Her legacy lives on in her surviving family: two brothers, a sister-in-law, her three children who are each married, seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.

A celebration of Dee’s life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. The day will begin with a Rosary at 9:30 AM, followed by visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM and a funeral mass at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow immediately, with a graveside service at approximately 2:00 PM in Tonganoxie, Kansas.

In memoriam, the family suggests donations to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Shawnee, Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. Dee Simms leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and dedication, inspiring all who were privileged to know her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.