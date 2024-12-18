Gerald Steffes

June 19, 1961 — December 14, 2024

Overland Park

Gerald Clair Steffes, 63, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 14th, 2024 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 19, 1961 to Gerald Eugene Steffes and Patricia J. Steffes (Hamilton) in Emporia, KS and was the third oldest of seven children.

Gerald graduated from Olpe high school and continued on to Emporia State University before transferring and graduating from Kansas State University where he earned a Bachelors Degree.

After graduation, Gerald, worked as CPA in western Kansas. While in western Kansas, Gerald started seeing his future wife, Renee Richard in Emporia. On May 14th, 1988, Gerald and Renee married in Olpe, Kansas and began their life together in Overland Park, Kansas.

Gerald and Renee had two children. Grant Steffes was born in 1993 and Morgan Chalker (Steffes) was born in 1996. Following the birth of their children, Gerald used his accounting and financial background to start his own investment advisory firm. Gerald’s son, Grant, joined the firm in 2020 and began working very closely with him.

In addition to Gerald’s passion for his career, nothing brought him more joy than time with his family. Gerald was a steady presence for all that knew him and his wisdom was always eagerly sought out. Our family finds such solace in the countless memories of the strong, wise, funny, irreplaceable man, Gerald was.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Steffes. Children, Grant Steffes and Morgan Chalker (Steffes). Mother, Patricia J. Steffes. Siblings, Larie Nelson, William Steffes, Matthias Steffes, Gena Stremler, Dale Steffes, and Charles Steffes. Sister-in-law, Amanda Steffes (Charles’s Wife). Brothers-in-law, John Nelson (Larie’s husband), and Dennis Stremler (Gena’s Husband). Son-in-law, Joshua Chalker. Grandchild, Reese Chalker. And 5 nieces and 4 nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Eugene Steffes.

A service to celebrate Gerald’s life will be held on December 21st at 10am at Johnson County Memorial Gardens located at 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS 66210, with visitation beginning at 9 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to: Head for the Cure Foundation:

https://headforthecure.org

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.