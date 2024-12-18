Inside JCPRD: Under new agreement, KDWP will manage, stock, and increase support for JCPRD fisheries

By David Markham

As of Jan. 1, separate county fishing permits will no longer be required to fish in JCPRD waters.

This change is the result of a memorandum of understanding recently approved between the Johnson County Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Under this agreement, KDWP will take over management of JCPRD lakes. In exchange, JCPRD will receive increased state support for its fisheries.

Kansas State Fishing Licenses and State Trout Permits, where applicable, will still be required, and no changes are being made to JCPRD boating and archery permits, which will still be required for those activities.

JCPRD lakes are considered “type 2,” and trout permits are required for anglers fishing for or possessing trout. Trout permits are required between Dec. 1 and March 31, annually.

“The decision to remove the JCPRD fishing and trout permits is part of a broader effort to remove a barrier to fishing and collaborate with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks,” said Natural Resources Manager Matt Garrett. “JCPRD fishery management efforts will be complemented with assistance from KDWP and JCPRD waters should be the beneficiary of this coordinated effort.”

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” added Superintendent of Parks and Golf Courses Bill Maasen. “One of the things that got me thinking about this is that the (Johnson County) Library got rid of fines for late books. If that kept people from getting books, then get rid of it! And that’s how I look at fishing.”

As part of this change, all JCPRD bodies of water where fishing is allowed will be transitioning to standard statewide creel and length limits. Johnson County Park Police will still be enforcing creel limits in JCPRD parks. Lakeside kiosks will be updated in early 2025 with QR codes directing patrons to the KDWP website for information on the state creel limits. To see KDWP creel limits, visit KDWP Home / KDWP – KDWP (ksoutdoors.com).

“We’ve always had stricter creel limits (than the state),” Maasen said. “For example, the way it’s written now (in JCPRD regulations), you can get two channel catfish in JCPRD waters; in the state, you can get ten.”

In all, fishable lakes and ponds in nine JCPRD parks are identified in the MOU and include bodies of water in: Antioch, Big Bull Creek, Blue River Steamway, Heritage, Kill Creek, Lexington Lake, Meadowbrook, and Shawnee Mission parks.

Under the agreement, KDWP will provide technical assistance and guidance to accomplish fishery management goals, and fish for stocking in bodies of water to be determined by a KDWP fisheries biologist.

“KDWP’s local fisheries biologist is already stocking JCPRD lakes and conducting population surveys with JCPRD staff,” Garrett noted. “Management decisions for all county lakes will still be a collaboration with JCPRD natural resource staff.”

Under KDWP management, JCPRD’s channel catfish rearing efforts will continue.

“They’re even going to help by giving us fingerling catfish so we can fatten them up in our rearing ponds, whereas we usually go out and buy them,” Maasen said. “We will harvest the fish that are in there now in the spring (of 2025), and then we’ll restock them with state fish and we’ll fatten them up, and disperse them in various JCPRD bodies of water.”

2025 will be a transition year for JCPRD’s trout program in Shawnee Mission and Kill Creek park lakes.

“We wanted to get plugged into their trout program,” Maasen said. “Currently, we buy and stock trout and then fishermen buy a separate permit for that. In 2024, we stocked trout already and those fish will be catchable, but in the new year, you’ll have to have a state trout tag to fish for trout. In 2025, JCPRD is paying for February and December trout stockings, and in 2026, we’ll be in the state program, where they’ll stock those two lakes.”

He noted that about the same amount of trout will be stocked, but this will be done in two stockings rather than three as in the past.

The plan to discontinue JCPRD fishing permits came about after being discussed by Park & Golf Courses Division staff and Executive Director Jeff Stewart.

“They liked the idea of getting rid of JCPRD fishing permits, and generally there was energy around this,” Maasen said. “The JCPRD board had to approve of this change because it changes fees and charges and policy, and the board supported the concept from the very beginning of waiving the permit and getting out of the business of charging for a permit.”

Maasen added that he isn’t sure if removing local permits will increase fishing in JCPRD lakes, but said he would be happy if it did.