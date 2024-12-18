November 2, 2005 – December 11, 2024

Jacob Raphael Hernandez Pecaña, 19, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away December 11th of 2024. He was born November 2nd of 2005, in Overland Park, Kansas, to Arminda Hernandez and Rizvend Pecaña.

Known to many as Jake or Jakey, he was the sweetest soul with the most infectious smile. He enjoyed going to school and spending time with his classmates. Jake graduated from Olathe East in 2024 and went on to participate in Connect! at Olathe North. His interests ranged from Elmo and Toy Story in his younger years to Kung Fu Panda and Marvel later on. He enjoyed going on road trips with family, community outings with friends, listening to music, and supporting the Chiefs wearing his Mahomes jersey. He loved cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat (especially Tyler Herro) with his mom and grandmother. Jake was happiest sitting at home with his brother and sister watching his favorite show ever, Henry Danger.

Jacob is survived by his mom, Armi; dad, Riz; brother, Josh; and sister, Danica.

Jakey was our precious angel on Earth, who we were blessed with for 19 years. We’ll miss him every day of our lives. Jakey, we love you so much and we’ll see you again.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Cross, 8311 W 93rd St, Overland Park, KS 66212.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.