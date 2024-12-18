Overland Park is paving the way for a new pocket park and a new traffic pattern in the downtown area.

Over the past several weeks, the Overland Park City Council has taken a series of actions related to plans for a project that will realign 82nd Street at Metcalf Avenue.

On Monday, the city council approved the acquisition of land needed for the realignment portion of the project as part of its consent agenda. Earlier this month, the city council also authorized an ordinance to allow public improvements to Metcalf in the project, which was required because it is a main trafficway in Overland Park.

The realignment, according to the project website, is part of Overland Park’s “ultimate vision for the Metcalf Avenue corridor” as identified in the Metcalf Avenue Preliminary Engineering Study.

What’s planned at 82nd and Metcalf?

Per the city’s capital improvement plan, the project is expected to cost about $3.5 million, $850,000 of which will be covered by federal funds.

The price tag covers the cost of land acquisition as well as the construction of the new traffic pattern and a traffic signal.

The expectation is that, when complete, 82nd Street will meet up with Marty Street and intersect with Metcalf Avenue.

Additionally, there will be left turn lanes added to Metcalf Avenue and new sidewalks.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

Pocket park on 82nd Street will come later

Overland Park is still developing plans for the pocket park (a smaller public green space) identified for the site of the former Grease Monkey auto shop at 8200 Metcalf Ave., on the west side of the busy road.

The city has already demolished the former auto shop.

“We are still waiting to see what that’s going to look like,” Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo said on Dec. 2.

When the pocket park is developed, the city also intends to add landscaping along Metcalf.

Overland Park continues putting money in downtown area

