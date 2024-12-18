Mike Frizzell December 18, 2024 Crime & Courts Person arrested in Missouri in connection to robbery of middle schooler in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL A white Mercedes-Benz SUV that police say was involved in an armed robbery near 133rd and Nall on Monday morning. Image courtesy Overland Park Police. Updated, Wednesday, Dec. 18. Overland Park Police say a person is in custody in connection to the robbery of a middle schooler while she was walking to school last week. In a statement Wednesday, Overland Park Police say an individual believed to be connected to the incident, which occurred in a neighborhood just off 133rd Street and Nall Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, is now in custody in Missouri. Police say the suspect is waiting extradition back to Johnson County. Original story continues below: Overland Park Police are investigating after a middle school student was robbed on her walk to school Monday morning. Ofc. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said officers were called to the 13200 block of Outlook Street just after 8 a.m. on the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. That’s near 133rd Street and Nall Avenue in southern Overland Park. Overland Trail Middle School in the Blue Valley School District is about a block away from where officers responded. Lacy said a female middle school student was walking toward her school when a white SUV stopped near her, and a passenger got out. The suspect pointed a gun at the student and took her backpack before getting back inside the SUV to leave the area. The student was not injured during the encounter. Lacy said the SUV was last seen driving east toward Nall Avenue. As officers were investigating the armed robbery, they learned that the same suspect vehicle was involved in at least one auto burglary in the same neighborhood. A suspect was seen inside a parked vehicle, and an item was stolen from that vehicle. Lacy said the armed robbery of the student happened after the auto burglary. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a black mask and gray sweatshirt. A traffic camera in the area captured a view of the suspect’s white Mercedes-Benz SUV in the area. Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1374 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleInside JCPRD: Under new agreement, KDWP will manage, stock, and increase support for JCPRD fisheriesNext articleIrish restaurant Conroy’s Public House opens new Overland Park location Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Small park in Overland Park’s plan to remake area at 82nd and Metcalf Irish restaurant Conroy’s Public House opens new Overland Park location Kansas provided more abortions in 2023 than ever before, mostly for out-of-state patients Merriam wants to buy historic Antioch Library. What could it do with the site? Overland Park woman identified as person killed in I-435 crash