Updated, Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Overland Park Police say a person is in custody in connection to the robbery of a middle schooler while she was walking to school last week.

In a statement Wednesday, Overland Park Police say an individual believed to be connected to the incident, which occurred in a neighborhood just off 133rd Street and Nall Avenue on Monday, Dec. 9, is now in custody in Missouri.

Police say the suspect is waiting extradition back to Johnson County.

Original story continues below:

Overland Park Police are investigating after a middle school student was robbed on her walk to school Monday morning.

Ofc. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said officers were called to the 13200 block of Outlook Street just after 8 a.m. on the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

That’s near 133rd Street and Nall Avenue in southern Overland Park. Overland Trail Middle School in the Blue Valley School District is about a block away from where officers responded.

Lacy said a female middle school student was walking toward her school when a white SUV stopped near her, and a passenger got out.

The suspect pointed a gun at the student and took her backpack before getting back inside the SUV to leave the area.

The student was not injured during the encounter.

Lacy said the SUV was last seen driving east toward Nall Avenue.

As officers were investigating the armed robbery, they learned that the same suspect vehicle was involved in at least one auto burglary in the same neighborhood.

A suspect was seen inside a parked vehicle, and an item was stolen from that vehicle.

Lacy said the armed robbery of the student happened after the auto burglary.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a black mask and gray sweatshirt.

A traffic camera in the area captured a view of the suspect’s white Mercedes-Benz SUV in the area.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-890-1374 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.