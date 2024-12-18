Obituaries December 18, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Wade B. Banks, Jr. Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL December 20, 1929 — December 15, 2024 Leawood Visitation Monday, December 30, 2024 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Friendship Baptist Church 3530 Chelsea Dr, KCMO, MO 64128 Funeral Service Monday, December 30, 2024 Starts at 12:00 pm (Central time) Friendship Baptist Church 3530 Chelsea Dr, KCMO, MO 64128 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleDorothy Marie TuckNext articleGerald Steffes