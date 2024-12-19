Kylie Graham December 19, 2024 Arts & Culture ‘Tis the season — Check out these snapshots of holiday lights around Johnson County Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Light-up deer and a Nativity scene are seen outside of a home located on West 103rd and Nolan Road. Photo credit Kylie Graham. It’s the holiday season, and many neighborhoods across Johnson County are lit up for the festivities. We’ve captured nearly two dozen pictures of festive holiday light displays honoring the Christmas season. With Christmas falling on the same day as the start of Hanukkah, the hype for holiday is at its peak. If you’re looking for some clusters of lit-up traditions, stop by Lenexa’s biggest city park or the arboretum in southern Overland Park. Each holiday season in the winter, Lenexa festoons trees in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park with thousands of lights, with Sar-Ko Aglow. This year, the Overland Park Arboretum’s Luminary Walk was named one of the best holiday light displays in the country. Interested in seeing some holiday lights for yourself? Check out our (free) driving tour here. In the meantime, here are a few pictures to enjoy. Happy holidays! Green and red Christmas trees light up the front yard of a home off of West 103rd Street and Nolan Road. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Lights reading “Joy” outside of a home in the “Christmas Place” neighborhood at West 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Christmas theme inflatables, a Nativity set and flags outside of a home on Knox Avenue and West 53rd Street in Merriam. Photo credit Kylie Graham. An inflatable dinosaur with a dreidel outside of a home off of West 129th and Carter streets. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Houses in the “Christmas Place” neighborhood at West 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A yard full of inflatables on the corner of West 103rd and Cody Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. String lights decorate a yard off of Mastin Street and West 60th Terrace in Merriam. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Candy canes line the driveway of a home in the “Christmas Place” neighborhood at West 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Inflatables outside of a home at West 129th Street and West 128th Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Colorful lights hand from trees outside of a home on Benson Street and 123rd Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. String lights and stars in the front yard of a home on West 131st and Carter Street in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A home in the “Christmas Place” neighborhood at West 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. An inflatable Santa and Rudolph stand next to a large skeleton outside of a home at Mastin Street and West 61st in Merriam. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A light-up Santa waves from a home in the “Christmas Place” neighborhood at West 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A Grinch sleigh inflatable on the corner of West 126th Terrace and West 125th Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. A light-up Santa plays golf in front of a home in the “Christmas Place” neighborhood at 131st Place and Antioch Road in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Colorful string lights form a Christmas tree at a house on Knox Avenue and Hocker Drive in Merriam. Photo credit Kylie Graham. Viewers can tune their radio to 99.9 FM while enjoying a light show outside of a home on Bradshaw Street and West 104th Terrace in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham. About the author Kylie GrahamKylie Graham is a Johnson County native and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who does freelance photography around the Kansas City metro. Previous articleYour Insurance: Three things you can do immediately to save money on your auto insuranceNext articlePrairie Village wants to reopen once-fraught debate over neighborhood design guidelines — Here’s why Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Mission Hills man involved in wrong-way crash reaches settlement with family of driver who was killed Prairie Village wants to reopen once-fraught debate over neighborhood design guidelines — Here’s why Housing prices in Kansas have exploded. Here are three ideas to make homes affordable Developer suing Shawnee over rejected apartment plan takes plea to Kansas Supreme Court Small park in Overland Park’s plan to remake area at 82nd and Metcalf