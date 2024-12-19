It’s the holiday season, and many neighborhoods across Johnson County are lit up for the festivities.

We’ve captured nearly two dozen pictures of festive holiday light displays honoring the Christmas season. With Christmas falling on the same day as the start of Hanukkah, the hype for holiday is at its peak.

If you’re looking for some clusters of lit-up traditions, stop by Lenexa’s biggest city park or the arboretum in southern Overland Park. Each holiday season in the winter, Lenexa festoons trees in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park with thousands of lights, with Sar-Ko Aglow. This year, the Overland Park Arboretum’s Luminary Walk was named one of the best holiday light displays in the country.

Interested in seeing some holiday lights for yourself? Check out our (free) driving tour here.

In the meantime, here are a few pictures to enjoy. Happy holidays!