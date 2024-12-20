Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Schools Board of Education selects superintendent search firm

Blue Valley Schools, long recognized for its commitment to excellence, innovation and collaboration, is entering a pivotal moment in its history as the district begins the search for its next superintendent. The Blue Valley Board of Education is focused on this critical responsibility, aiming to find a leader who will build on the district’s strong foundation and guide it into the future.

Following a comprehensive review process, the Board has selected Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), a nationally recognized search firm, to assist in identifying and screening the most qualified candidates. With extensive expertise and a broad network, HYA will help ensure that every avenue is explored to secure the best possible leader for Blue Valley Schools.

The Board recognizes the importance of engaging students, families, staff and community members throughout this process. Opportunities for input and involvement will be shared in January, along with a detailed timeline for the search.

For ongoing updates and additional information, please visit the district’s Superintendent Search webpage.

The Blue Valley Board of Education is confident that this process will result in the selection of a leader who will honor the district’s legacy of success and help achieve new milestones for the benefit of all Blue Valley students.