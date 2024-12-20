No one was injured in an apparent hit-and-run crash on southbound U.S. Highway 69 near 103rd Street on Friday evening.

Overland Park police and firefighters responded with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics to a reported injury crash at about 4:50 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving paramedics reported heavy damage to one vehicle on the left shoulder.

Police reported that no one was inside or around the crashed SUV.

The Jeep SUV crashed into the impact attenuator barrels that were in place to protect the end of the concrete median wall in the construction area.

Firefighters continued their response to the scene to contain a minor fluid spill from the vehicle.

With the ongoing 69 Express construction, only one southbound lane was able to get through the scene until about 6:10 p.m.

The lane closure caused traffic to be slow back to 95th Street.

No other details were immediately available.