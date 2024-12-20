Joe Connor, assistant Johnson County manager, attended his last County Commission meeting Dec. 12 amid praise for his administrative leadership in the response to COVID-19 and, most recently, efforts to turn a Lenexa hotel into a shelter and homeless services center.

Connor, who has been assistant county manager since 2019, is to retire Friday, Dec. 20, after 40 years of public service in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

In farewell comments at the end of the commission meeting, County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson noted Connor’s role in the COVID crisis that began at the end of 2019. Connor was instrumental in quickly setting up a vaccination clinic — an effort that was new to the county, she said.

Connor was also the staff point person on a year-long push to buy the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Lenexa for use as a shelter and service center for homeless adults. Although that effort ultimately failed when Lenexa city officials denied the special use permit, Postoak Ferguson said it significantly advanced discussion of the issue.

He also led an interdepartmental innovation team with the goal of improving services for county residents.

Connor told commission members he will miss being a part of the “culture of innovation” in county government. “We don’t sit still here,” he said. “We are continuously improving, looking to do something better, willing to try something new.”

Before coming to Johnson County, Connor spent about 35 years with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, at a variety of jobs, including assistant county manager and director of public health.

Other recent county news: For first time in 13 years, JoCo commissioners vote to give themselves raises