Obituaries December 20, 2024 Obituaries Local obituaries from Dec. 11-19 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Jacob Raphael Hernandez Pecaña Gerald Steffes Wade B. Banks, Jr. Dorothy Marie Tuck Ellen “Dee” Simms Caryl Ann Francis-Niedens David Laurence Wilson Kenny Savage Doris (Art) Dahlstrom Robert “Big Steve” Steven Edgar Estelle “Essie” Fisch Curtis Pearson Cooper Timothy Apodaca O. Glen Wheaton Linda Bohr Evelyn “Sondra” Alden About the author Obituaries Previous articleBrewery co-founder charged in Johnson County crash that killed 3 men in 2020Next articleJoe Connor, assistant Johnson County manager, retires after 40 years in public service Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES No injuries in reported hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 69 by 103rd This father-daughter team from Shawnee is selling candy for a cause Taiwanese bakery debuts first KC area shop in Overland Park Lenexa seeks to fill city council vacancy after death of Joe Karlin Joe Connor, assistant Johnson County manager, retires after 40 years in public service