February 20th, 1947 – December 16th, 2024

Margaret Mary O’Neill, born on February 20, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 77.

Margaret was a compassionate soul who found joy and purpose in fostering cats, and providing love and care to those in need. Her gentle spirit and nurturing nature were evident in every life she touched, both human and feline. She had an innate ability to bring warmth and kindness into any room, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Thomas Parfitt and Margaret Parfitt, as well as her dear brother, Richard E. Parfitt. She cherished the memories of her family and carried their love with her throughout her life.

She leaves behind a loving family in Kansas who will continue to honor her legacy: Linda Weidemier, Eric and Jessica Weidemier, Brian Weidemier, Isaac Weidemier, Lily Weidemier, and Haydn Weidemier. Their lives have been enriched by her presence, and they will forever hold her in their hearts.

Margaret’s life was a testament to kindness and compassion, serving as an inspiration to those around her. Her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched and the countless cats she nurtured. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.