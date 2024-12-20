Mission Painting Tips: Reviving a 1950’s home in OP with wallpaper removal and fresh paint

At Mission Painting, we take pride in tackling challenging projects throughout Overland Park, Kansas. This case study highlights our recent work on a 1950s-era home in Overland Park, where we removed outdated wallpaper and repainted the interior. We used a Time & Materials (T&M) bid to ensure transparency and flexibility, a method that’s particularly valuable in the unique homes found in this community.

The challenge

Our client, a single mom in Overland Park, Kansas, purchased a charming 1950s home with layers of old wallpaper in nearly every room. She wanted to remove the wallpaper and brighten the interior with fresh paint. Given the age of the home, we recommended a Time & Materials (T&M) bid. This approach bills labor by the hour and materials by cost, allowing for adjustments based on unforeseen issues, which is often necessary in the older homes typical of Overland Park.

The solution

After assessing the project, we outlined the following:

Labor estimate and cap: Labor billed per hour, with a cap to avoid exceeding a set number of hours without a change order. Daily communication: The project manager provided daily updates, including hours worked, costs incurred, and progress made.

The unexpected discovery

While removing the wallpaper, we discovered termite damage behind a wall with three layers of wallpaper dating back decades. We paused the work, informed the client, and recommended a termite inspection. After addressing the issue, we repaired the damage, including replacing sections of damaged drywall, before continuing with the project.

Execution steps

Preparation: We protected floors and furniture before assessing the wallpaper. Wallpaper removal: Using 5-in-1 tools and water spray bottles (instead of steam, which can lead to mold), we carefully removed the wallpaper without damaging the walls. Drywall replacement: In areas affected by termite damage, we replaced the damaged drywall to ensure the structural integrity of the walls. Priming: We primed the newly installed and existing walls to ensure they were sealed and ready for the next steps. Skim coating: Applied to smooth the walls; we repeated this as needed. Sanding with Festool drywall sander: This professional-grade tool, with built-in dust extraction, ensured a smooth, dust-free finish, ready for painting. Final skim coat and sanding: Applied as needed for a flawless surface.

The result

After several weeks, we completed the wallpaper removal and painting. The client was thrilled with the transformation, enjoying bright, smooth walls in her updated Overland Park, Kansas, home. She appreciated the transparency of the T&M approach and our consistent communication.

Conclusion

This project showcases the importance of flexibility and clear communication in home renovations, especially in Overland Park’s older homes. The T&M approach allowed us to adapt to unforeseen challenges and deliver exceptional results.

For your next home renovation in Overland Park, Kansas, contact Mission Painting. We’re committed to bringing your vision to life with transparency, communication, and high-quality craftsmanship.

Stay tuned for our next blog post, where we’ll discuss why we love our Festool tools and how they contribute to our top-quality work.