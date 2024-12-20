SMSD News: Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment opens soon in SMSD!

Families in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD), it’s almost time to enroll your youngest learners! Online enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten for the 2025-2026 school year begins at 8 a.m. on January 1, 2025.

Pre-Kindergarten in SMSD

Pre-K is a half-day program available at 21 of our 34 elementary schools. Exciting news for this year: we’re adding Pre-K classrooms at Pawnee and Tomahawk Elementary Schools!

Pre-K sessions are offered in the morning (8:10–10:55 a.m.) and afternoon (12:25–3:10 p.m.). Fee and no-fee options are available, with wraparound care provided at select locations through Johnson County Park and Recreation and the YMCA.

To qualify, children must reside within the Shawnee Mission School District boundaries, be 4 years old on or before August 31, 2025 and not yet eligible for Kindergarten, and be fully potty trained.

Learn more about SMSD Pre-Kindergarten here.

Kindergarten in SMSD

Kindergarten in SMSD is a free, full-day program offered at all elementary schools. The school day runs from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Children must be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2025, to enroll.

Spring 2025 will bring Kindergarten Kickoff events at each school, giving families a chance to explore their child’s future classroom and learn about the Kindergarten experience.

Learn more about SMSD Kindergarten here.

How to enroll

Online enrollment begins January 1, 2025, at 8 a.m. Click here for enrollment links, which will go live on January 1. Please note:

Use a desktop, laptop, or tablet to complete your application (mobile phones are not supported).

If you do not have access to one of these devices, please make an appointment to enroll in person. For Pre-K, contact the Early Childhood Department at 913-993-6441. For Kindergarten, contact your area school or use School Finder if you’re unsure which school your child will attend.



Enrollment applications help secure placement in the Pre-K program. Kindergarten has an unlimited number of slots. Make sure all necessary documents are submitted to finalize your child’s enrollment.

Help us spread the word about this important milestone for young learners. SMSD is ready to welcome our future Pre-K and Kindergarten students and help them start strong!