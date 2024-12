Plans for an Iowa-based brewery’s first Johnson County location and a Wichita-based breakfast eatery’s newest Johnson County location are starting to come together at a growing Merriam development.

Construction is well underway on restaurant and brewery 30hop’s new location as well as breakfast restaurant HomeGrown’s new location next door at the Merriam Grand Station development on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

30hop serves craft beers and “globally inspired” cuisine

The restaurant will occupy a space just off Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, near the newly-built Grand Station Lofts apartments.

The restaurant’s menu features “New American” entrees like tacos, sticky rice bowls, noodle dishes and burgers.

Officials with the company previously estimated that the Merriam location will open in late summer 2025.

HomeGrown serves early morning eats

The breakfast eatery’s new location, next to 30hop at the development, will mark the second Johnson County location for the Wichita-based company.

The restaurant’s menu features classic breakfast dishes like biscuits and gravy, cinnamon swirl French toast, and eggs Benedict.

Officials with the restaurant previously estimated the new Merriam location would open in spring 2025.

Merriam Grand Station has seen lots of new additions

Coffee chain Starbucks and health retailer Supplement Superstore both opened in August.

Mediterranean chain CAVA also opened its doors at the growing development in October.

Most recently, pet retailer Treats Unleashed opened at the development earlier this month.

