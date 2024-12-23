Edward Arthur McCarty

November 9, 1937 — December 20, 2024

Overland Park

Beloved father and grandfather Edward A. McCarty died on Friday, Dec. 20 at Garden Terrace Memory Facility in Shawnee, KS, surrounded by his family. A resident of the Kansas City area for most of his life, Ed was born on Nov. 9, 1937 to Clinton Lee McCarty and Margaret (Murray) McCarty. He was close to his cousins in childhood; they were especially important to him because he did not have siblings. He went on to graduate from Shawnee Mission High School in 1955 before serving in the United States Air Force from 1956 – 1960.

Ed and Barbara Chacey met at South Park Methodist Church and later married on June 1, 1958 in Merriam, KS. Ed and Barbara had two children, Tamara and Timothy, and settled in Overland Park, KS next door to Barbara’s brother, Bob, and his wife Claudine and family, and down the street from Barbara’s parents.

Ed coached a multitude of sports teams for his kids – softball, baseball, basketball, football. He and Barbara enjoyed camping, traveling to K-State football games and hosting family gatherings in their home. They were founding members of Bristol Hill United Methodist Church. Ed was a long-time HVAC contractor who opened his own business in 1968; the business lives on and is managed today by his son and grandson.

Barbara passed away in 1996 at the young age of 59. It was a very hard time for Ed and family. He went on to marry Joyce (Schroeder) McCarty on Jan. 2, 1999 in a joyful ceremony that brought two families together.

Ed was a lover of Kansas State sports and all things fishing and camping. He and Joyce were members of the Santa Fe Scouts camping club and traveled all over the country in their motorhome, frequenting Surprise, AZ for Royals training camp each spring. They were very engaged at Blue Valley Baptist Church, each serving in multiple capacities. Somehow, Ed and Joyce managed to stay involved in each of their 13 grandchildren’s lives, often traveling to visit grandkids at college or in Colorado.

Ed’s children and grandchildren remember him fondly as a man of deep faith, gentle and kind-hearted, loving and hard-working. (Truly – the man never uttered a harsh word!)

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Margaret, and by Barbara and Joyce. He is survived by his children, Tamara (David) Culver, Timothy (Tracy) McCarty, his step-children, Suze (Marshall) Parker, Tom (Mindy) Brink, Phil (Suzanne) Brink, 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

A visitation and celebration for Ed’s life will be held at Bristol Hill United Methodist Church (4826 County Line Rd., Kansas City, KS) on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. The visitation will begin at 1 pm; the funeral will be held at 2 pm, with a burial following the services at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Any memorial contributions can be made to Bristol Hill United Methodist Church (4826 County Line Rd., Kansas City, KS).

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.