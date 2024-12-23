JCCC Updates: Increase employee engagement, retention, and productivity with customized business training

A LinkedIn report from 2024 found that 90% of companies are concerned about and want to improve employee retention. Meanwhile, 76% of employees are more likely to stay at their workplace if they could benefit from additional training or professional development opportunities, according to a Microsoft survey from 2022.

Providing opportunities for employees to fill skill gaps and grow their careers can benefit employers in many ways. Training for employees leads to increased workplace engagement and productivity, more satisfied customers, and higher profits.

Customized business solutions training

Regional employers can develop customized solutions for their business, employee training, and employee development needs through the Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) division at Johnson County Community College (JCCC).

The WDCE Business Solutions team works with a wide variety of businesses and organizations in the Kansas City Metro to provide training in hundreds of subjects. WDCE specialists help area employers identify and define their needs and goals, build training programs for their employees, and execute the training on-site, at JCCC’s main campus in Overland Park, or in a hybrid format.

Clients served

The Business Solutions branch can provide training on topics ranging from soft skills like leadership development and conflict management to specific workforce needs like Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training. In fact, all nationwide BNSF employees who require a CDL credential receive training through WDCE at JCCC’s off-site CDL Driving Range in Edgerton, Kansas.

JCCC has facilitated successful training programs for 3,116 organization employees through contract training. Types of businesses served include:

Corporations/Manufacturers Amazon Honeywell Milbank Manufacturing

Healthcare Services and Providers AdventHealth Children’s Mercy

Local Government Agencies Cities of Overland Park, Lenexa, Olathe, De Soto KCMO Health Department Johnson County Mental Health

And many more

Hear from a business solutions client

“American Theatre Guild’s goal was to develop as individuals, evolve as a team, and thrive as a company; we can easily say that the plethora of opportunities Continuing Education offered, JCCC’s diligent staff, and elevated courses led by superior leadership enabled us to see the fruition of our goals on every level,” said Malarie Lindhorst, Executive Assistant and Corporate Development Associate, The American Theatre Guild.

“Senior leaders and managers of our organization highly benefited from customized leadership instruction. Individuals in every department of our organization were able to participate in a wide range of classes that strengthened their current roles while equipping them with the latitude to strengthen their personal career paths.”

Get started today

For more information or to contact the Business Solutions team, visit jccc.edu/customizedtraining.