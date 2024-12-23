Obituaries December 23, 2024 Johnson County Obituaries Jill Elizabeth Wall Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL May 10, 1944 — December 18, 2024 Prairie Village, KS Visitation Saturday, January 11, 2025 10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time) Curé of Ars Catholic Church 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206 Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 11, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Curé of Ars Catholic Church 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206 Luncheon hosted by Cure of Ars Saturday, January 11, 2025 12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time) Curé of Ars Catholic Church mass schedule 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleEdward Arthur McCartyNext articleJohn Thomas Golom