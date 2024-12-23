fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

John Thomas Golom

September 11, 1924 — December 19, 2024
Roeland Park, Kansas

Rosary

Friday, January 3, 2025

9:30 – 10:00 am (Central time)

St Agnes Catholic Church

5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205

Visitation

Friday, January 3, 2025

10:00 – 10:30 am (Central time)

St Agnes Catholic Church

5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205

Mass

Friday, January 3, 2025

10:30 – 11:30 am (Central time)

St Agnes Catholic Church

5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

