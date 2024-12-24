Beverly J. Petty

August 26, 1930 — December 19, 2024

Lenexa, Kansas

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Beverly Jean Petty, 94, joined her Lord and Savior on December 19, 2024 in Kansas City, MO.

Beverly was born August 26, 1930 in Kansas City, MO to William Carl and Madeline Holmes. She graduated from Turner High School in 1948. Beverly came from a large Swedish family. Her grandparents helped start Messiah Lutheran, the first Swedish Lutheran church in Kansas City, KS. They were always baking bread and you could not leave without eating. Beverly continued that tradition.

Beverly and her husband, Richard, were active in the church and taught Sunday School and Bible Studies at First Baptist Church of Shawnee.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 40 years, Richard Petty.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (George) Miller; granddaughters Monica (John) Fesq and Christy (Brad) Sanson; great-grandchildren George, Hannah, and Olivia Fesq; great-great grandchildren Clyde and Adrienne; sisters Adrienne Megee, Carol Keating, Donna Johnston; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Shawnee Mission Memorial Gardens in Shawnee, KS.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.