Homebody Finance: End of the year financial checkup – jazzing up your finances as we bid adieu to 2024!

As the curtains start to draw on the year, it's the perfect moment to give our finances a good checkup. While the city gears up for festivities, let's deck our financial halls with smart strategies and make our bank accounts sparkle! Ready to end the year with your financial swagger on point? Let's dive in!

1. Review and Reflect

Take a look-see at your financial goals. Did you ace them or are there a few that slipped? Celebrate the triumphs and understand the missteps. After all, understanding the past is the key to nailing the future.

2. Budget Bash

Evaluate your current budget. Has your income or expenditure danced to a different tune this year? Adjust the numbers and make them groove in harmony.

3. Debt Disco

Wave goodbye to the year without the baggage of debt. Prioritize high-interest debts, consider consolidating, or refinance options. Let's jive into the new year lighter and brighter!

4. Savings Soiree

Boost your emergency fund, contribute to retirement accounts, and don't forget about those health savings accounts. Your future self will throw a thank-you party!

5. Credit Score Cha-Cha

Get a credit report and ensure there's no funky business going on. Correct any discrepancies and understand how you can make your score shimmy up the ladder.

6. Tax Tango

Consider maximizing deductions. From charity donations to exploring tax credit options, let's make the tax dance smooth and savvy.

7. Investment Imbroglio

Are your investments sitting pretty or do they need a shuffle? Whether it's reallocating assets or rebalancing your portfolio, end the year with investments that resonate with your goals.

8. Insurance Inspection

Life changes, and so do our needs. Whether it's health, life, home, or auto insurance, ensure your coverage is up-to-date and serves your current life stage.

9. Estate Elegance

Spruce up your will, health care directives, and power of attorney documents. It's all about leaving a legacy with style and grace.

Giving your finances a year-end checkup is the ultimate festive gift you can give yourself. It's about setting the stage for a new year filled with prosperity, financial growth, and peace of mind.

Hey Kansas City, if the numbers boggle you, or if the financial jargon makes your head spin, fear not! The dapper team at Fountain Mortgage is here, ready to guide, laugh, and help you waltz through your financial checkup with pizzazz. Let's toast to financial brilliance and stride into the new year with confidence! Cheers!

This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation.