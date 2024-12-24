Steven Garcia, Jr.

May 28, 1977 — December 21, 2024

Shawnee

Steve Garcia Jr., a devoted family man and respected professional, passed away on December 21, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 47. Born on May 28, 1977, in Kansas City, Missouri, Steve brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him.

Steve dedicated much of his life to his career at Capital Electric, where his work ethic and commitment earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and clients alike. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Steve was deeply committed to his family, offering unwavering love and support to those he held dear.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his Uncle Louie, Aunt Lily, Ron Garcia, and Anthony Smith. His memory will be cherished by his surviving family: his beloved wife, Ana Garcia; his son, Cruz Garcia; and his daughters, Anna Karen Garcia and Camila Garcia.

Services to honor and celebrate Steve’s life will be held on December 28, 2024, starting at 1 p.m. with a visitation and a memorial service starting at 2 p.m. at Amos Family Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to gather and pay their respects, sharing in the remembrance of a life well-lived and a legacy of love that will continue to inspire all who were fortunate to know him.

Steve will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his contributions to his community, and the lasting impact he made in the lives of those around him. He will be dearly missed.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.