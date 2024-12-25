Inside JCPRD: Revitalize your health – 50 Plus programs to boost wellness

By Recreation Coordinator Dave Driscoll

At any stage of life, maintaining good health and wellness is essential, and for those ages 50 and beyond, it becomes even more important to focus on staying active and engaged. JCPRD’s 50 Plus Department offers a variety of health, fitness, and wellness programs that promote physical fitness and well-being. Whether you’re looking to improve flexibility, boost energy levels, or enhance overall vitality, the department has something for everyone. Start your journey to better health today and embrace a vibrant, active lifestyle!

The department’s Walking and Talking program is one of the simplest and most effective ways to boost fitness and improve overall health. Walking regularly helps to enhance cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and improving circulation. It’s a low-impact exercise, making it accessible for people of all ages and fitness levels. Beyond heart health, walking strengthens muscles and bones, and improves mental well-being. Walk Monday – Friday for free at Okun Fieldhouse in Shawnee between 8 and 10 a.m. or New Century Fieldhouse in Gardner from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ageless Lifters is back at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse and better than ever! Get a full-body workout that strengthens and tones all major muscles groups. Using dumbbells and bodyweight exercises, this high-rep, non-cardio class is perfect for all fitness levels. Maddie Becker, recreation coordinator at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, says, “Ageless Lifters is a great way to build strength, boost endurance, and you will leave each session feeling stronger and more energized.” The program offers six, 50-minute sessions for $51 / $56 nonresidents and starts on Jan. 8 and Feb. 19.

Looking for a workout that’s as fun as it is effective? Zumba® Gold is here to help you move, groove, and get fit – at your own pace! Designed for older adults or anyone seeking a low-impact exercise, Zumba® Gold takes the energy and fun of traditional Zumba and modifies it to make it accessible for all fitness levels. Register today for a five-week Saturday class ($40 / $44 nonresidents) at Roeland Park Community Center starting Jan. 4, Feb. 15, or March 29. Join and dance your way to a healthier you!

The 50 Plus Department is bringing back a program to enhance physical and mental health. Walk With Ease (WWE) is a community-based physical activity program launching at New Century Fieldhouse on Feb. 4 and Roeland Park Community Center on March 25. WWE includes health education, stretching, strengthening exercises, and motivational strategies. Roeland Park Community Center Recreation Coordinator Melissa Bribiesca says, “Walk With Ease will help reduce pain and discomfort of arthritis, increases balance and strength, while improving your overall health and motivating you to get in shape.” All experience levels are welcomed, and the cost for the 12-week program is $18 / $20 nonresidents.

Do you have a love of soccer? Walking Soccer is a fun, low-impact activity that promotes fitness and team spirit. It’s perfect for all ages and abilities, offering a gentle way to stay active while enjoying the benefits of exercise. Register today for a free introductory class at New Century Fieldhouse on March 21 to learn more about this new program.

View all offerings online at JCPRD.com/50Plus. Preregistration is required for all programs, except for ‘Walking and Talking.’ Register today by calling 913-831-3359.