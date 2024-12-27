Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley’s Top 5 of 2024

Blue Valley educators win awards

Horizon Award: Brevin Armstrong and Audrey Burgoon were selected as the district’s nominees for the 2025 Kansas Horizon Award. The Kansas Horizon Award, a Kansas State Department of Education program, recognizes educators who excel in a manner that sets them apart as outstanding during their first year in the classroom.

Kansas Teacher of the Year: Kim Vail, a 6th grade teacher at Aubry Bend Middle, and Alex Muninger, a 4th grade teacher at Cottonwood Point Elementary, were selected as the district’s nominees for the 2026 Kansas Teacher of the Year. The program recognizes exemplary teachers with five or more years of experience who are leaders in improving schools, student performance and the teaching profession.

Kansas Master Teacher of the Year: Jill Bergee, an instructional design coach at Valley Park Elementary, and Casey Engel, an English Language Arts teacher at Blue Valley High were selected as the district’s nominees for the 2025 Kansas Master Teacher. At the beginning of the year, a selection committee will review the nominees and select seven educators from across the state as Kansas Master Teacher honorees. Congratulations, Jill and Casey!

Setting Advanced Placement records

Blue Valley students continue to excel in Advanced Placement coursework, showcasing remarkable dedication and academic achievement. 72.1% of graduates took an AP class in high school, the second-highest rate in district history. 783 students were recognized as AP Scholars for scoring 3 or higher on 3 or more tests. In the spring of 2024, 84% of testers passed AP exams with scores of 3 or higher.

Blue Valley Educational Foundation grants

The Blue Valley Educational Foundation’s 2024 Surprise Squad was an impactful, exciting day for our entire community. The Blue Valley Educational Foundation distributed 156 grants, totaling $423,000! These grants will help enrich educational excellence for students, classrooms, educators and programs across our district.

The launch of our sponsorship program, All In BV

Blue Valley Schools launched this year its sponsorship program, All in BV. This new sponsorship initiative offers local businesses a unique opportunity to support all high school activities across the district while promoting their brand at athletic and activity events. This program is designed to foster meaningful partnerships between businesses, families, community members, educators, and students, enhancing the educational experience for everyone involved.

Forbes recognition

For the sixth consecutive year, Forbes ranked Blue Valley Schools as one of the best employers in Kansas. The district has been named to the list each year since the award’s inception. This honor reflects the district’s commitment to fostering a supportive work environment through its agile systems and focus on balanced health and well-being.