This year brought plenty of new places to dine and enjoy new fare in Johnson County.

From new cocktail bars to popular Kansas City brands opening new shops in Johnson County, here’s a look at some of the Post’s most popular stories about local places to eat and drink this past year.

Avelluto’s (formerly Italian Delight by Avelluto Bros) — Mission

Opened: May

Known for: Pizza and traditional Italian fare

Location: 6846 Johnson Drive

Read more: 3 years after closing, beloved Italian eatery set for comeback this month in Mission

Harp Barbecue — Overland Park

Opened: November

Known for: Smoked meats

Location: 12094 W. 135th St.

Website: www.harpbarbecue.com

Read more: This Missouri barbecue joint is relocating to Overland Park

Sickies Garage — Overland Park

Opened: May

Known for: “Supercharged” burgers and beer

Location: 7111 W. 95th St.

Website: sickiesburgers.com

Read more: Sickies Garage, selling ‘supercharged’ burgers, set to open in old OP Red Robin

Quaint — Olathe

Opened: October

Known for: Specialty cocktails

Location: 15995 S. Bradley Drive

Website: quaintcocktails.com

Read more: Olathe’s newest cocktail bar Quaint aims to be a night out ‘destination’

Palacio Maya — Lenexa

Opened: April

Known for: Papas con pollo

Location: 9720 Quivira Road

Website: www.palaciomayamo.com

Read more: Locally owned Mexican restaurant opening new Lenexa location

Emiliano’s — Olathe

Opened: August

Known for: “Tres amigos” burritos (filled with pork, ground beef and shredded chicken)

Location: 2137 E. 151st St.

Website: emilianosks.com

Read more: New family-owned Mexican eatery Emiliano’s opens in Olathe

Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh — Overland Park

Opened: April

Known for: All-day breakfast

Location: 7510 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Website: www.abelardosmexicanfood.com

Read more: This Mexican restaurant is now open in former Overland Park diner spot

Common Tiger — Mission

Opened: August

Known for: Tiger’s Blood cocktail

Location: 5616 Johnson Drive

Website: the-common-tiger.square.site

Read more: This new Mission corner store offers something more but only if you have the password

Rize N Shine — Shawnee

Opened: June

Known for: Sweet cream pancakes

Location: 7182 Renner Road

Website: www.rizenshine.com

Read more: Longtime Shawnee brunch restaurant reopens with new owners, new name

Atomic Cowboy — Overland Park

Opened: January

Known for: Biscuits and gravy and custom pizza

Location: 7101 W. 80th St.

Website: www.atomiccowboy.net

Read more: Atomic Cowboy, known for biscuits and giant cinnamon rolls, opening in Overland Park

1981 K-Chicken — Overland Park

Opened: June

Known for: Korean fried chicken

Location: 10412 Mastin St.

Website: www.1981kchicken.com

Read more: New Korean eatery and sports bar opens in former Steve’s Villa Capri space in Overland Park

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream — Prairie Village

Opened: August

Known for: Modern twists on classic flavors

Location: 5330 W. 95th St.

Website: bettyraes.com

Read more: Betty Rae’s Ice Cream expanding with new Prairie Village shop. When will it open?

Bikanervala — Overland Park

Opened: July

Known for: Vegetarian “Indo Chinese” fusion

Location: 8669 W. 135th St.

Website: www.bikanervalausa.com

Read more: New restaurant serving vegetarian Indian cuisine opens in Overland Park