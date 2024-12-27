fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Food & Drink

The Post’s most read new bar and restaurant stories of 2024

Harp Barbecue Overland Park
A plate at Harp Barbecue in Overland Park. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

This year brought plenty of new places to dine and enjoy new fare in Johnson County.

From new cocktail bars to popular Kansas City brands opening new shops in Johnson County, here’s a look at some of the Post’s most popular stories about local places to eat and drink this past year.

Avelluto’s (formerly Italian Delight by Avelluto Bros) — Mission

John Avelluto
John Avelluto, owner of Avelluto’s in Mission. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Opened: May
Known for: Pizza and traditional Italian fare
Location: 6846 Johnson Drive
Read more: 3 years after closing, beloved Italian eatery set for comeback this month in Mission

Harp Barbecue — Overland Park

Overland Park Harp Barbecue
Tyler Harp, owner of Harp Barbecue. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Opened: November
Known for: Smoked meats
Location: 12094 W. 135th St.
Website: www.harpbarbecue.com
Read more: This Missouri barbecue joint is relocating to Overland Park

Sickies Garage — Overland Park

The Glazed Doughnut Burger served at Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews. Sickies plans to open its first Kansas City area location in Overland Park soon. 2024 restaurants
The Glazed Doughnut Burger served at Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews. Sickies plans to open its first Kansas City area location in Overland Park soon. Photo via Sickies.

Opened: May
Known for: “Supercharged” burgers and beer
Location: 7111 W. 95th St.
Website: sickiesburgers.com 
Read more: Sickies Garage, selling ‘supercharged’ burgers, set to open in old OP Red Robin

Quaint — Olathe

Quaint Olathe
Matt Murphy, owner of Fireside Cigar and Quaint cocktail bar. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Opened: October
Known for: Specialty cocktails
Location: 15995 S. Bradley Drive
Website: quaintcocktails.com
Read more: Olathe’s newest cocktail bar Quaint aims to be a night out ‘destination’

Palacio Maya — Lenexa

Lenexa Palacio Maya
Elote from Palacio Maya Mexican Restaurant. Photo via Palacio Maya Facebook page.

Opened: April
Known for: Papas con pollo
Location: 9720 Quivira Road
Website: www.palaciomayamo.com
Read more: Locally owned Mexican restaurant opening new Lenexa location

Emiliano’s — Olathe

Olathe Emiliano's
Emilio Romero, owner of Emiliano’s in Olathe. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Opened: August
Known for: “Tres amigos” burritos (filled with pork, ground beef and shredded chicken)
Location: 2137 E. 151st St.
Website: emilianosks.com
Read more: New family-owned Mexican eatery Emiliano’s opens in Olathe

Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh — Overland Park

Quick-service Mexican restaurant Abelardo's Mexican Fresh is coming to west Shawnee.
Photo via Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh.

Opened: April
Known for: All-day breakfast
Location: 7510 Shawnee Mission Parkway
Website: www.abelardosmexicanfood.com
Read more: This Mexican restaurant is now open in former Overland Park diner spot

Common Tiger — Mission

Common Tiger. 2024 restaurants
Cocktails at Common Tiger. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Opened: August
Known for: Tiger’s Blood cocktail
Location: 5616 Johnson Drive
Website: the-common-tiger.square.site
Read more: This new Mission corner store offers something more but only if you have the password

Rize N Shine — Shawnee

Rize N Shine Shawnee
Heather and Matt McQueeny, the owners of Rize N Shine in Shawnee.

Opened: June
Known for: Sweet cream pancakes
Location: 7182 Renner Road
Website: www.rizenshine.com
Read more: Longtime Shawnee brunch restaurant reopens with new owners, new name

Atomic Cowboy — Overland Park

2024 restaurants
Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Opened: January
Known for: Biscuits and gravy and custom pizza
Location: 7101 W. 80th St.
Website: www.atomiccowboy.net
Read more: Atomic Cowboy, known for biscuits and giant cinnamon rolls, opening in Overland Park

1981 K-Chicken — Overland Park

Overland Park 1981 K-Chicken
Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Opened: June
Known for: Korean fried chicken
Location: 10412 Mastin St.
Website: www.1981kchicken.com
Read more: New Korean eatery and sports bar opens in former Steve’s Villa Capri space in Overland Park

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream — Prairie Village

Photo via Betty Rae’s Facebook page.

Opened: August
Known for: Modern twists on classic flavors
Location: 5330 W. 95th St.
Website: bettyraes.com
Read more: Betty Rae’s Ice Cream expanding with new Prairie Village shop. When will it open?

Bikanervala — Overland Park

Overland Park Bikanervala
Photo via Bikanervala website.

Opened: July
Known for: Vegetarian “Indo Chinese” fusion
Location: 8669 W. 135th St.
Website: www.bikanervalausa.com
Read more: New restaurant serving vegetarian Indian cuisine opens in Overland Park

