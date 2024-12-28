The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating what caused an early-morning convenience store fire along Antioch Road.

Firefighters from three area departments responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store at 6850 Antioch Rd. just after 4:45 a.m. Saturday.

Crews from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the Shawnee Fire Department also responded to the scene along with Johnson County Med-Act and the Merriam Police Department.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes told the Post that a store employee called 911 reporting a fire in a back room of the building.

Rhodes said firefighters arrived to find fire visible. Everyone was reported out of the building safely.

“Moments later, crews reported fire through the roof of the structure, and firefighters began a defensive fire attack,” Rhodes said. “It took crews a little over an hour to bring the fire under control.”

Damage to the building was significant, anbd large sections of the building’s roof and front awnings collapsed.

Johnson County property records show the gas station was built in 1985.

Police closed Antioch Road from 68th Terrace to 70th Street as firefighters battled the flames with water supply lines stretched across the road.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, firefighters remained at the scene extinguishing hotspots and investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.