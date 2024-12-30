Sponsored Content A message from JCCC December 30, 2024 Sponsored posts JCCC Updates: JCCC nail salon re-opens to the public Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Pictured above is the inaugural class of WDCE Nail Technology students with their instructor, DeShawn Bailey. Bailey has more than a decade of experience as a licensed cosmetology practitioner and instructor. Bailey also runs his own business – Barukh Beauty Salon. The Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) branch at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) is excited to announce that the Nail Salon, operated by the students in the Nail Technology program, is now offering complete nail services for clients. Services are available by appointment only. Salon menu All services are performed by students under the supervision of a licensed cosmetology instructor. A complete salon menu is available online, but services include: Basic Nail Services: Regular polish manicure French manicure with regular polish Regular polish pedicure Gel manicure Gel pedicure Advanced Nail Services: Dip powder manicure Dip powder manicure with tip overlay Artificial nail overlay with gel polish Artificial nail fills Nail art and repair The JCCC Nail Salon is open Wednesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Call (913) 469-2390 to schedule. Please Note: Hours and services are based on class enrollment and current student education level. Services performed will take longer than those performed in a professional salon. Students get hands-on experience This program prepares students for industry success as licensed nail technicians through hands-on classroom and salon clinic experiences. Nail Technology courses help students build the technical and soft skills they need to successfully pass the licensure exams required in Kansas and/or Missouri. Nail Technology was previously offered as a JCCC credit class. Through the program evaluation process, JCCC identified an opportunity to offer Nail Technology training through JCCC’s WDCE division, which expands the training to more people. Previously, the program was designed to meet only the Kansas licensure requirements (350 training hours), but this new program will also meet Missouri requirements (400 training hours). WDCE programs are intentionally short-term and help students enter the workforce with the skills they need fast. “This program will quickly equip qualified students with the skills they need to pursue a career as a nail tech in a salon, spa, or small business — a job sector that is projected to grow over the next several years,” said Elisa Waldman, Vice President of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, JCCC. More about the program The next cohort of Nail Technology students will run from February 17 through May 16, 2025. Prior to registering for the program, interested students must complete a quick online application. Seats for this program are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. If seats fill up for the upcoming course, your application can be applied toward the next available course dates. Learn more. Previous articleYour Community: Save money with your Library cardNext articleJohnson County 7-Eleven suffers major damage from fire, no injuries reported