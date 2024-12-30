JCCC Updates: JCCC nail salon re-opens to the public

The Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) branch at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) is excited to announce that the Nail Salon, operated by the students in the Nail Technology program, is now offering complete nail services for clients. Services are available by appointment only.

Salon menu

All services are performed by students under the supervision of a licensed cosmetology instructor. A complete salon menu is available online, but services include:

Basic Nail Services:

Regular polish manicure

French manicure with regular polish

Regular polish pedicure

Gel manicure

Gel pedicure

Advanced Nail Services:

Dip powder manicure

Dip powder manicure with tip overlay

Artificial nail overlay with gel polish

Artificial nail fills

Nail art and repair

The JCCC Nail Salon is open Wednesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. Call (913) 469-2390 to schedule.

Please Note: Hours and services are based on class enrollment and current student education level. Services performed will take longer than those performed in a professional salon.

Students get hands-on experience

This program prepares students for industry success as licensed nail technicians through hands-on classroom and salon clinic experiences. Nail Technology courses help students build the technical and soft skills they need to successfully pass the licensure exams required in Kansas and/or Missouri.

Nail Technology was previously offered as a JCCC credit class. Through the program evaluation process, JCCC identified an opportunity to offer Nail Technology training through JCCC’s WDCE division, which expands the training to more people. Previously, the program was designed to meet only the Kansas licensure requirements (350 training hours), but this new program will also meet Missouri requirements (400 training hours).

WDCE programs are intentionally short-term and help students enter the workforce with the skills they need fast. “This program will quickly equip qualified students with the skills they need to pursue a career as a nail tech in a salon, spa, or small business — a job sector that is projected to grow over the next several years,” said Elisa Waldman, Vice President of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, JCCC.

More about the program

The next cohort of Nail Technology students will run from February 17 through May 16, 2025. Prior to registering for the program, interested students must complete a quick online application. Seats for this program are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. If seats fill up for the upcoming course, your application can be applied toward the next available course dates.

Learn more.