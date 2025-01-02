Obituaries January 2, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Dennis Lee Underwood Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL February 22, 1938 — December 27, 2024 Overland Park, KS Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2025 10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time) Trinity Lutheran Church 5601 W 62nd St, Mission, KS 66202 Funeral Service Saturday, February 1, 2025 11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time) Trinity Lutheran Church 5601 W 62nd St, Mission, KS 66202 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleMelanie Sue SchattauerNext articleRichard Edward “Dick” Ogren