February 19, 1930 — December 30, 2024

Prairie Village

Donald E. Biggs, 94, died on Dec. 30, 2024, at Mission Chateau in Prairie Village from natural causes and surrounded by his 6 children and nurse/niece Lauren. Don was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Kansas and grew up on a family farm as the youngest of 11 children. He attended a one room grade school and graduated from Kingman High in 1948. Don attended Kansas State where he became student body president and met his wife, Alleta. They graduated in 1952 and were married three months later in Topeka. Don was an ROTC Lieutenant and was stationed at Fort Bliss where they lived for 19 months until he was released from active duty and then remained in the Reserves.

Don’s first civilian job was with Home Savings in KC, MO. The family lived in Prairie Village for 10 years until Don became Manager/President of Mutual Savings & Loan in Leavenworth where they raised a family for 41 years. Don grew Leavenworth Mutual and kept it financially strong as it survived the S & L crises of the 1980s. He oversaw the construction of four new branches as well as a new home office in downtown Leavenworth.

Don and Alleta were active in the Leavenworth community and Don served 8 years on the Board of Education. Don was elected to the Kansas Senate one year after retiring from Mutual. Aside from his family, serving in the Senate four years was the highlight of his career. He did not run for a second term.

Don loved the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth and served 10 years on the Presidents Council of the University of Saint Mary’s and on two of their hospital boards in KCK and Leavenworth.

Alleta and Don enjoyed travel in the US and three river cruises in Europe, a cruise on the coast of Norway and a visit to Italy. In retirement Don did much volunteer work. His favorite was delivering Meals on Wheels in Leavenworth and KC North. In retirement they spent 14 years in KC, MO apartment near the gold domed Catholic Cathedral. The KC Symphony and Kauffman Center were highlights. The final move was to Mission Chateau Senior Living in Prairie Village near their first home.

Don was pre-deceased by his parents, his siblings and their spouses, his wife of 70 years, Alleta, and an infant daughter, Karen Louise.

Don is survived by six children and their spouses: Bryan (Lou Ann), Jan (John), Stan (Lynn), Bev (Rich), Donna (Doug) and Susan (Kevin). Also surviving are 24 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Family was Don’s pride and joy and he marveled at the varied talents of their grandchildren.

With so many family in healthcare, Don and Alleta both donated their bodies to KU Medical Center for education and research.

Visitation will 11:00 am -12:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leadwood, Kansas 66206.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Kansas State University Foundation, Don & Alleta Scholarship Fund, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan, KS 66502 or The University of St. Mary, 4100 S. 4th St., Leavenworth, KS 66048.

