August 1, 1945 — December 29, 2024

Olathe

Gene Louis Tibbetts, 79, of Olathe, KS passed peacefully while holding the hands of his two beloved daughters and into the arms of his loving wife in heaven.

Gene was born August 1, 1945 in Wamego, KS to Louis and Alice Tibbetts. His early years were full of making memories with friends, playing sports, and numerous visits with his extended family. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Education and Master of Science in Mathematics, both from Emporia State University. Some of his favorite activities included bowling, water skiing, and riding his motorcycle.

Gene married the love of his life, Judith Ann Smith, on July 29, 1972. Their fellow teachers hatched a plan to set them up and the rest was history as Gene was the perfect calm to Judy’s crazy. They were a pair to be reckoned with for 34 years. They used their many talents to help others, in both big and small ways.

Gene spent 49 years teaching math, beginning at Emporia High School and concluding at Olathe Northwest. He made a difference in thousands of students’ lives with his intelligence, patience, quick wit, and kindness.

During Gene and Judy’s marriage they welcomed two precious daughters, Tiffany Ann (1976) and Megan Elizabeth (1980). Gene was the #OGgirldad. From sitting outside dressing rooms to give his opinion on a homecoming or prom dress to waiting for hours at dance competitions to watch a 3min routine to volunteering to coach every sport imaginable, if it involved his girls he was in for it. If you knew Gene, you knew he loved his girls with every fiber of his being. He has been heard telling others he never needed a son to carry on the family name because, “I wouldn’t trade my girls for the world.” Some of Tiff’s most precious memories were attending Brooks & Dunn concerts together, their daddy-daughter trip to DC, and their late night Walmart and frosty runs. Meg’s fondest memories include Chi-O Dad weekends in college, the ability for Dad and her to turn quick shopping trips into an all day event, and the late night talks with just the two of them when he stayed at her home the past 5 months. In reality, any time Gene spent with one or both of his girls was precious no matter what they were doing.

When Tiffany and Megan married, Gene gained two wonderful sons, Matt Bohm and Josh Jahnke. It was certainly a different world for Gene to be buying tools for Christmas presents, but of course, he fully embraced it and loved every second. Matt enjoyed having Gene as his boss and mentor at Emporia High School and they shared a knack for analytical thinking and dry humor. Josh and Gene loved to talk K-State sports and basketball coaching strategies as that was something they both excelled at and loved. Matt and Josh were so fortunate to have a built in handyman who jumped at the chance to teach them about every kind of home repair possible.

From these marriages, Gene and Judy were blessed with three grandchildren, Brooks Louis, Jackson Patrick, and Harper Judith. To them, their Pop Pop hung the moon. He would never miss an opportunity to support them. He was such a constant in their lives that there was never a question of if Pop Pop would be there. He came to be known as THE Pop Pop as he cheered on and connected with all of their friends and teammates. Now refs and umps on the other hand…. Brooks, known as B or Beast, will remember having Pop Pop at every one of his basketball and baseball games, the many Dairy Queen trips, and the time they spent together working through the advanced math classes. Jackson, known as JP or Big Dog, will remember fishing trips with Pop Pop, their shared love of Zac Brown Band music, and hearing Pop Pop’s stories and advice. Harper, known as Dolly or Sweetie, will remember overtaking the role of Pop Pop’s favorite girl, the magical Christmases he made happen, and the Halloweens spent trick or treating with him.

Others who will greatly miss Gene are Judy’s family who continued to love and involve him even once she was gone, his best friend/brother, Paul Hastings, and his caregiver, Takela Estes. In the end, all that mattered to Gene was family. He will be missed beyond measure, but his wonderful legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren, students, and friends.

We will celebrate Gene’s life at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Shawnee, KS on January 2nd and 3rd. Thursday evening we will have a Rosary at 5:00pm followed by a visitation from 5:30-8:00pm. On Friday we will have a funeral liturgy at 11:00am with burial to follow at Resurection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Pop Pop’s Education Fund, Emporia State Federal Credit Union, 310 W 12th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.