Johnson County and metro KC brace for major winter storm — What you need to know

The major winter storm predicted for the Kansas City region this weekend may begin with ice or sleet in Johnson County, weather predictors say.

Updated forecasts from the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon put the Kansas City area under a winter storm watch, starting Saturday evening and lasting through late Sunday night.

The forecast is for anywhere from four to 13 inches of snow, ice that could be up to a third of an inch thick and winds causing blowing snow that will limit visibility.

Exactly how much snow or ice the county gets will depend on the tack the storm takes, and as of Thursday afternoon, forecasters weren’t sure of that. But in general, the highest snow amounts should be north of Interstate 70, with more ice south of that.

A winter storm system is expected to bring ice/snow to area starting Saturday evening. Locally, over a third of an inch of ice may accumulate in areas south of I-70. Over a foot of snow is possible for areas north of I-70 and along highway 36. pic.twitter.com/wCjoq3QmS9 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 2, 2025

Ice or sleet early in storm will make big difference

National Weather Service forecast maps drew the line of potential icing through the middle of Johnson County Thursday morning, with the likelihood greater south of Interstate 435.

The storm is expected to begin with either freezing rain or sleet in Johnson County later than about 10 p.m. Saturday, with the transition to snow happening Sunday morning, said NWS meteorologist Brett Williams.

The storm should move out of the county by late Sunday evening.

The big question, Williams said, is whether the earliest precipitation will be freezing rain or sleet.

If it’s freezing rain of a tenth of an inch or more, the roads will be slick but it shouldn’t weigh down the trees and power lines. But if the county gets a quarter of an inch or more, it will begin to affect the infrastructure.

Sleet would not be as bad because it doesn’t accumulate on power lines, he said. The potential for ice is higher in the southern parts of the county.

Snowfall of 4+ inches likely in JoCo

Snow accumulation is expected to vary widely, Williams said.

Twenty miles to the north may get a lot of snow, but 20 miles south could end up with little. And the forecast could easily change with even a small deviation in the storm’s track.

According to the National Weather Service, eastern Johnson County had a 92% chance of getting four inches or more. Counties farther north and east had chances of 8 or more inches.

Wind and extreme cold could complicate things

The storm will be accompanied by stiff winds in the 15- to 17-mile-an-hour range.

After that the temperatures will fall off Monday through Wednesday, with mid-teens predicted for highs and single digits for the lows.

The National Weather Service does not have a reporting station for snow in Johnson County, Williams said. But recent storms with significant snowfall measured at the Kansas City International Airport occurred in February of 2022, with seven inches, and November of 2018, with 5.8 inches.

The biggest blizzard ever recorded in the Kansas City region was March 22-23 of 1912, when 20.5 inches fell, according to weather service data.

Road crews: start your engines

The forecast and uncertainty over rain or snow amounts mean that cities and county road crews are already gearing up.

By Thursday afternoon, Johnson County crews were putting a brining solution (which contains salt) on areas that have been problematic in the past. Sanders and snow plows are to be sent out as conditions warrant.

Overland Park public works crews were awaiting weather updates before finalizing a plan for the weekend, said city spokesperson Meg Ralph. But the city was prepping the trucks and salt Thursday so everything would be ready to go as the weather worsens, she said.

In Olathe, officials are monitoring the storm’s progress.

“We prep and plan for numerous scenarios. This storm looks to be tricky given the conditions for ice, but we will have drivers prepped and on shift and on call for the weekend,” said spokesperson Cody Kennedy.

Olathe residents can track all snow plows and updates here.

Merriam, Lenexa, Prairie Village and Shawnee crews were also getting ready on Thursday with an eye on updated information.

Shawnee crews had already started pre-treating roads, and Prairie Village officials may also do so by Friday afternoon.

Once the storm gets underway, city officials said they expect crews to be working 12-hour shifts.

Will school be canceled?

Slick streets and continued cold leave open the possibility of cancellations and school closings.

As of Thursday it was much too early for any Johnson County districts to make decisions.

Inclement weather policies for Blue Valley, Olathe and Shawnee Mission schools can be found on their websites and social media pages.

Information on county program cancellations and snow removal is here.

How you can be prepared to weather the storm

Here are some recommendations from the weather service, Kansas Department of Transportation and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to keep in mind to ride out the storm at home:

Buy some rock salt or ice melter to de-ice slippery walkways and driveways.

Be sure to have a source of emergency heating fuel and a fire extinguisher on hand.

Check your home’s carbon monoxide detectors.

Be sure your outside heating vent is clear of snow and debris.

Have a flashlight, batteries, extra food and water, extra medicine, diapers and pet food easily on hand.

A weather radio such as is offered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also helpful.

What if there are power outages?

Evergy will also be monitoring the storm to keep the electricity flowing and extra staffing will be assigned during the weekend, according to a company release.

The utility advises customers to download Evergy’s mobile app to easily report outages. Officials also advise residents who depend on electronic medical devices to have an outage plan and to stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines.

Outages can be reported at www.evergy.com/powerlinesafety. For emergencies, call 911.

What if have to drive?

Driving may be tricky during and after the storm, but if you do have to drive, know that starting at noon Friday, the Kansas Highway Patrol will begin towing vehicles that have been abandoned on major highways, in order to clear the roadways.

The towing will continue until the snow is cleared and will be done at owners’ expenses.

The weather service recommends keeping a number of items in your car for emergency stops, including:

a cell phone charger,

first aid kit,

jumper cables,

spare tire,

flares,

kitty litter,

tow rope,

flashlight,

snow shovel

and blankets.

Additionally, the highway safety administration advises you to drive slower, avoid tailgating snow plows and start with a full tank of gas.

Juliana Garcia, Andrew Gaug, Kaylie McLauhglin, Kyle Palmer and Leah Wankum contributed to this story.