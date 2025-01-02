July 5, 1951 — December 29, 2024

Olathe, KS

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Melanie Sue Schattauer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and “Mel” to her friends on December 29, 2024, at the age of 73, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Melanie was born to George Johnson Jr. and Patricia (Drake) Johnson on July 5, 1951, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Both of her parents and brothers Greg and Scott preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Fred Schattauer of Olathe, Kansas, her daughter Alison (Jeremy) Lock and grandsons Joseph and James Lock of Overland Park, Kansas.

Melanie graduated from Raytown South High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Information Management from The University of Kansas and a Master’s Degree in Health Services Management from Webster University. She was a proud KU Alumnus and “Jayhawk” for life.

She found her calling in Health Information Management and during her 40 year career she excelled as the Director of Medical Records & Transcription Departments at several hospitals. Prior to her retirement she led the Health Information Security and Privacy program at Mercy Health System in Springfield, Missouri. She also consulted for her own company, Liberty Healthcare Consulting, LLC.

More than anything else, Melanie cherished her life as wife, mother and grandmother. Watching her daughter grow up and her grandsons get bigger were the most special times in her life. She was a wonderful homemaker, hostess and an accomplished cook.

Melanie loved the outdoors, RVing, going on cruises, and exploring historical sites and National Parks and Monuments throughout the United States. While her husband was stationed in Germany with the US Army, she enjoyed visiting several European countries, and after retirement she returned for a river cruise up the Rhine River. An avid hiker in earlier years, she, as a member of an all-women hiking club, backpacked around Mount Rainier in Washington State.

In honor of her wishes, her ashes will be spread in the Olympic Mountains in Washington State where she and her husband loved to hike in years past.

A special thanks to Silverado Overland Park Memory Care Community and Catholic Community Hospice for the care she received during the final year of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A celebration of Melanie’s life is planned for a later date.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.