July 27, 1934 — December 14, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas

Richard Edward “Dick” Ogren, 90, beloved husband and father, died on December 14, 2024. He was born on July 27, 1934, in Minneapolis, MN, to Oscar and Merrella Ogren. He grew up in Minneapolis, MN, and graduated from De La Salle high school. He attended the University of Saint Thomas in Minneapolis, MN, and graduated with a BS in Business.

In 1967, Dick founded Specialty Food Equipment, a company he successfully operated for over forty years. His leadership was marked by an unwavering positive attitude regardless of business conditions, and he was deeply appreciated by both his employees and customers throughout his career.

He was married to his soul mate, Patricia Granger, in Edina, MN, July 15, 1961, and for 52 years they together raised four children. His family was his life, and he will live in our hearts forever. Dick was a devoted husband, an incredible dad and a devout Catholic. He was a generous volunteer at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Catholic Charities and The Christian Foundation. Dick loved spending time with his family, traveling with Patty, golfing, and SCUBA diving. He will be greatly missed by his family, his many friends, and all who knew him.

Dick is survived by his daughter Mary (Dale) Heider, Greenwood Village, CO; Matthew (Lisa) Ogren, Englewood, CO; Robert (Colleen) Ogren, Mission, KS; Timothy (Kendall) Ogren, Cary, NC; grandchildren: Alex, Andrew, Amy Heider, Jack and Luke Ogren, Terry, Megan, Rachel and Mark Ogren, Libby and Virginia Ogren, as well as sister-in-law Carole Wrubel, Lanseboro, MN, and brother-in-law Robert (Kathleen) Granger, Carefree, AZ. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Helene Ogren. He was preceded in death by Patty Ogren, parents, Oscar and Merrella Ogren, and brothers John and Jerry Ogren.

His funeral Liturgy will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church Friday, January 10, 2025. Rosary at 10:30, Mass at 11:00, followed by a reception at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Catholic Charities of KC, KS, or Cure of Ars Catholic Church, Leawood, KS. Dick’s family extends a special thank you to Care Haven of Overland Park, KS, for their loving care over the last 2 years as well as Jessica Hood of Advanced Home Health and Hospice of Kansas City for her unwavering dedication to Dick and the family.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.